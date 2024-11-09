Robinson leads Delaware State against Columbia after 30-point game

Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at Columbia Lions (2-0) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -11.5; over/under…

Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at Columbia Lions (2-0)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -11.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits Columbia after Martez Robinson’s 30-point showing in Delaware State’s 83-60 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Columbia went 13-14 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The Lions averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 34.7 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

Delaware State finished 15-19 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Hornets averaged 8.4 steals, 1.9 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

