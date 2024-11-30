Roberts scores 23, Penn downs Maine 77-64

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ethan Roberts had 23 points in Pennsylvania’s 77-64 win against Maine on Saturday night. Roberts added 10…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ethan Roberts had 23 points in Pennsylvania’s 77-64 win against Maine on Saturday night.

Roberts added 10 rebounds and three steals for the Quakers (3-4). Sam Brown scored 19 points, going 3 of 8 from the floor and 13 for 14 from the line. Nick Spinoso went 6 of 12 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding nine rebounds and eight assists.

The Black Bears (4-4) were led by Kellen Tynes, who posted 15 points, six assists and three steals. Maine also got 13 points from Quion Burns. AJ Lopez had 13 points.

