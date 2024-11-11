Roberts leads Pennsylvania against Lafayette after 25-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) at Lafayette Leopards (0-2) Easton, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits Lafayette after Ethan…

Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) at Lafayette Leopards (0-2)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits Lafayette after Ethan Roberts scored 25 points in Pennsylvania’s 87-84 win over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

Lafayette finished 5-10 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Leopards averaged 62.8 points per game last season, 27.6 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 5.6 on fast breaks.

Pennsylvania finished 11-18 overall with a 2-10 record on the road last season. The Quakers averaged 14.8 assists per game on 26.9 made field goals last season.

