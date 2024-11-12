Roberts leads Pennsylvania against Lafayette after 25-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) at Lafayette Leopards (0-2) Easton, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -1; over/under is…

Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) at Lafayette Leopards (0-2)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -1; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits Lafayette after Ethan Roberts scored 25 points in Pennsylvania’s 87-84 win over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

Lafayette finished 11-21 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Leopards gave up 67.3 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

Pennsylvania went 11-18 overall with a 2-10 record on the road last season. The Quakers gave up 74.4 points per game while committing 14.9 fouls last season.

