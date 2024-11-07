Robert Morris visits Delaware following Timko’s 20-point outing

Robert Morris Colonials (0-1) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (0-1) Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’…

Robert Morris Colonials (0-1) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (0-1)

Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts Robert Morris after Erik Timko scored 20 points in Delaware’s 85-73 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

Delaware went 19-14 overall last season while going 8-5 at home. The Fightin’ Blue Hens shot 46.5% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

Robert Morris went 10-22 overall with a 3-13 record on the road a season ago. The Colonials shot 43.3% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

