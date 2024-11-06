Robert Morris visits Delaware after Timko’s 20-point outing

Robert Morris Colonials (0-1) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (0-1) Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts…

Robert Morris Colonials (0-1) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (0-1)

Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts Robert Morris after Erik Timko scored 20 points in Delaware’s 85-73 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

Delaware finished 19-14 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fightin’ Blue Hens gave up 69.7 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

Robert Morris finished 10-22 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Colonials averaged 72.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.8 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

