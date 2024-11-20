Robert Morris visits Cornell following Smith’s 20-point performance

Robert Morris Colonials (4-2) at Cornell Big Red (3-1) Ithaca, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris…

Robert Morris Colonials (4-2) at Cornell Big Red (3-1)

Ithaca, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits Cornell after DJ Smith scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 73-62 win over the New Orleans Privateers.

Cornell finished 10-1 at home last season while going 22-8 overall. The Big Red gave up 74.7 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.

The Colonials are 0-2 on the road. Robert Morris ranks fifth in the Horizon League shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.