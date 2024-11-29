Robert Morris takes on Bucknell after O’Dell’s 20-point game

Bucknell Bison (2-4) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-4) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts…

Bucknell Bison (2-4) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-4)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts Bucknell after Madison O’Dell scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 77-61 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Colonials are 1-1 in home games. Robert Morris has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bison have gone 0-4 away from home. Bucknell is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Robert Morris’ average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Bucknell allows. Bucknell has shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 36.5% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon is scoring 10.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Colonials.

Ashley Sofilkanich is averaging 18.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Bison.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

