Robert Morris puts home win streak on the line against New Orleans

The Associated Press

November 16, 2024, 3:43 AM

New Orleans Privateers (1-3) at Robert Morris Colonials (3-2)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts New Orleans aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Colonials have gone 3-0 in home games. Robert Morris averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

New Orleans finished 10-23 overall with a 2-15 record on the road last season. The Privateers averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 4.5 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

