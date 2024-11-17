Robert Morris plays New Orleans, looks for 4th straight victory

New Orleans Privateers (1-3) at Robert Morris Colonials (3-2) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials…

New Orleans Privateers (1-3) at Robert Morris Colonials (3-2)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -9; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against New Orleans.

The Colonials are 3-0 on their home court. Robert Morris ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 11.8 assists per game led by DJ Smith averaging 3.8.

New Orleans finished 5-16 in Southland play and 2-15 on the road a season ago. The Privateers averaged 11.8 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.