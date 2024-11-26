Robert Morris hosts McMillan and Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-7) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-2) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits…

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-7) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-2)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits Robert Morris after Paul McMillan IV scored 25 points in Canisius’ 83-76 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Colonials are 4-0 on their home court. Robert Morris is the Horizon League leader with 39.4 rebounds per game led by Alvaro Folgueiras averaging 11.6.

The Golden Griffins are 0-4 on the road. Canisius is 0-5 against opponents over .500.

Robert Morris averages 72.0 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 85.9 Canisius gives up. Canisius has shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Omojafo is scoring 11.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Colonials.

McMillan is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Golden Griffins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.