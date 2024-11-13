Robert Morris faces Stonehill in non-conference showdown

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) at Robert Morris Colonials (1-2) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris and…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) at Robert Morris Colonials (1-2)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris and Stonehill face off in non-conference action.

Robert Morris went 10-22 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Colonials shot 43.3% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

Stonehill went 0-19 on the road and 4-27 overall last season. The Skyhawks averaged 63.5 points per game last season, 26.4 in the paint, 11.3 off of turnovers and 5.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

