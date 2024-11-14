Robert Morris earns 63-51 win against Stonehill

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Omojafo had 15 points in Robert Morris’ 63-51 victory over Stonehill on Thursday night.…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Omojafo had 15 points in Robert Morris’ 63-51 victory over Stonehill on Thursday night.

Omojafo shot 3 of 9 from the field and 9 for 9 from the line for the Colonials (2-2). Ismael Plet added 11 points while going 4 of 5 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds. Amarion Dickerson had 10 points and shot 2 of 4 from the field and 6 for 11 from the line.

Todd Brogna led the way for the Skyhawks (1-3) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Josh Morgan added 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

