Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Robert Morris Colonials welcome…

Robert Morris Colonials welcome the Stonehill Skyhawks on Thursday

The Associated Press

November 14, 2024, 3:41 AM

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) at Robert Morris Colonials (1-2)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -10.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces Stonehill.

Robert Morris finished 7-9 at home last season while going 10-22 overall. The Colonials averaged 72.7 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Stonehill finished 4-27 overall with a 0-19 record on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks shot 39.9% from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up