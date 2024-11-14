Robert Morris Colonials welcome the Stonehill Skyhawks on Thursday

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) at Robert Morris Colonials (1-2) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -10.5;…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) at Robert Morris Colonials (1-2)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -10.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces Stonehill.

Robert Morris finished 7-9 at home last season while going 10-22 overall. The Colonials averaged 72.7 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Stonehill finished 4-27 overall with a 0-19 record on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks shot 39.9% from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

