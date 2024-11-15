Robert Morris Colonials welcome the Lindenwood Lions on Friday

Lindenwood Lions (1-2) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-2)
Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -4.5; over/under is 143.5
BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts Lindenwood.
Robert Morris went 10-22 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Colonials allowed opponents to score 75.8 points per game and shoot 46.1% from the field last season.
Lindenwood went 9-22 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Lions averaged 8.1 assists per game on 22.5 made field goals last season.
