Robert Morris Colonials welcome the Lindenwood Lions on Friday

Lindenwood Lions (1-2) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-2) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -4.5;…

Lindenwood Lions (1-2) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-2)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts Lindenwood.

Robert Morris went 10-22 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Colonials allowed opponents to score 75.8 points per game and shoot 46.1% from the field last season.

Lindenwood went 9-22 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Lions averaged 8.1 assists per game on 22.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.