Robert Morris Colonials face the Ohio Bobcats, seek 7th straight win

Robert Morris Colonials (6-2) at Ohio Bobcats (2-5)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris will try to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory against Ohio.

The Bobcats have gone 1-0 in home games. Ohio is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Colonials are 1-2 in road games. Robert Morris ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 12.6 assists per game led by DJ Smith averaging 2.9.

Ohio averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris’ 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points lower than Ohio has allowed to its opponents (49.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Clayton is scoring 16.6 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bobcats.

Josh Omojafo is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Colonials.

