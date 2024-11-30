Robert Morris Colonials face the Ohio Bobcats, seek 7th straight victory

Robert Morris Colonials (6-2) at Ohio Bobcats (2-5) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -10.5; over/under…

Robert Morris Colonials (6-2) at Ohio Bobcats (2-5)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -10.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris is looking to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Colonials take on Ohio.

The Bobcats have gone 1-0 in home games. Ohio is ninth in the MAC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Clayton averaging 1.9.

The Colonials have gone 1-2 away from home. Robert Morris scores 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Ohio averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris averages 72.0 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 81.9 Ohio allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Bobcats.

Josh Omojafo is shooting 37.7% and averaging 11.5 points for the Colonials.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

