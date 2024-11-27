Robert Morris beats Canisius 72-64

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Amarion Dickerson had 19 points in Robert Morris’ 72-64 victory over Canisius on Wednesday night.…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Amarion Dickerson had 19 points in Robert Morris’ 72-64 victory over Canisius on Wednesday night.

Dickerson also contributed 13 rebounds for the Colonials (6-2). DJ Smith scored 14 points while shooting 3 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Alvaro Folgueiras went 4 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points. The Colonials picked up their sixth straight victory.

Dylan Godfrey led the Golden Griffins (0-8) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Canisius also got 11 points, six assists and two steals from Anthony Benard. Paul McMillan IV finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

