Rivera scores 18, DePaul takes down Duquesne 84-58

CHICAGO (AP) — Isaiah Rivera’s 18 points helped DePaul defeat Duquesne 84-58 on Friday night. Rivera went 7 of 9…

CHICAGO (AP) — Isaiah Rivera’s 18 points helped DePaul defeat Duquesne 84-58 on Friday night.

Rivera went 7 of 9 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Blue Demons (4-0). David Skogman scored 16 points and added nine rebounds. Jacob Meyer had 13 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Dukes (0-3) were led in scoring by Maximus Edwards, who finished with 13 points. Jake DiMichele added 11 points.

The score was 37-31 at halftime, with Rivera racking up eight points. DePaul pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 18 points. Meyer led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.