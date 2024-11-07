Rivera leads DePaul against Prairie View A&M after 25-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-0) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-0)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -14.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays Prairie View A&M after Isaiah Rivera scored 25 points in DePaul’s 80-78 overtime victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

DePaul finished 3-29 overall with a 3-15 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Blue Demons allowed opponents to score 81.8 points per game and shoot 48.7% from the field last season.

Prairie View A&M went 10-21 overall with a 4-15 record on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 70.2 points per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point distance last season.

