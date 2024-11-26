Riley scores 18, Utah Tech beats Denver 68-54

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Beon Riley’s 18 points helped Utah Tech defeat Denver 68-54 on Tuesday night. Riley also…

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Beon Riley’s 18 points helped Utah Tech defeat Denver 68-54 on Tuesday night.

Riley also had 11 rebounds for the Trailblazers (2-6). Noa Gonsalves scored 15 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Justin Bieker shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Pioneers (3-5) were led in scoring by Sebastian Akins and Josh Lee, who both finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

