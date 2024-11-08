Riley leads San Francisco against Boise State after 26-point performance

Boise State Broncos (1-0) at San Francisco Dons (1-0) San Francisco; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts…

Boise State Broncos (1-0) at San Francisco Dons (1-0)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Boise State after Tyrone Riley IV scored 26 points in San Francisco’s 86-78 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

San Francisco finished 23-11 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Dons averaged 8.2 steals, 3.4 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

Boise State went 22-11 overall a season ago while going 7-3 on the road. The Broncos averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 33.0 in the paint, 11.9 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

