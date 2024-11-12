Rider wins 90-79 over Navy

Jay Alvarez's 19 points helped Rider defeat Navy 90-79 on Tuesday night.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Jay Alvarez’s 19 points helped Rider defeat Navy 90-79 on Tuesday night.

Alvarez also had six rebounds for the Broncs (3-1). TJ Weeks Jr. scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line and added seven rebounds. Aasim Burton shot 3 of 5 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Midshipmen (1-2) were led by Austin Benigni, who recorded 23 points, four assists and three steals. Navy also got 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Aidan Kehoe. Jinwoo Kim finished with 10 points.

Rider took the lead with 13:58 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Alvarez led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 47-35 at the break. Burton led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

