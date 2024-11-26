Rider visits Villanova after Dixon’s 38-point game

Rider Broncs (4-2) at Villanova Wildcats (3-4) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Rider after…

Rider Broncs (4-2) at Villanova Wildcats (3-4)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Rider after Eric Dixon scored 38 points in Villanova’s 76-75 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Wildcats are 3-1 on their home court. Villanova has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

The Broncs are 4-2 in road games. Rider ranks ninth in the MAAC shooting 29.1% from 3-point range.

Villanova averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Rider allows. Rider averages 64.5 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 69.3 Villanova gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is scoring 26.7 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Wildcats.

TJ Weeks Jr. is averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Broncs.

