Rider visits Navy following Benigni’s 34-point game

Rider Broncs (2-1) at Navy Midshipmen (1-1)

Annapolis, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts Rider after Austin Benigni scored 34 points in Navy’s 85-80 victory over the Harvard Crimson.

Navy finished 13-18 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Midshipmen averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 29.1 in the paint, 14.9 off of turnovers and 7.1 on fast breaks.

Rider finished 6-12 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Broncs averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 30.5 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

