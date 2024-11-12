Rider visits Navy after Benigni’s 34-point game

Rider Broncs (2-1) at Navy Midshipmen (1-1) Annapolis, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -4.5; over/under is…

Rider Broncs (2-1) at Navy Midshipmen (1-1)

Annapolis, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -4.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts Rider after Austin Benigni scored 34 points in Navy’s 85-80 victory over the Harvard Crimson.

Navy finished 13-18 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Midshipmen averaged 14.9 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 8.1 bench points last season.

Rider finished 6-12 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Broncs allowed opponents to score 72.1 points per game and shot 42.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.