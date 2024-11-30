Rider visits Boston University following Giannaros’ 24-point showing

Rider Broncs (1-4) at Boston University Terriers (3-3) Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Rider after…

Rider Broncs (1-4) at Boston University Terriers (3-3)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Rider after Alex Giannaros scored 24 points in Boston University’s 69-61 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Terriers have gone 3-1 in home games. Boston University ranks ninth in the Patriot with 11.0 assists per game led by Aoibhe Gormley averaging 3.5.

The Broncs are 1-2 on the road. Rider ranks fifth in the MAAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Sanaa Redmond averaging 3.4.

Boston University scores 58.5 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 64.0 Rider gives up. Rider has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannaros is shooting 49.3% and averaging 16.5 points for the Terriers.

Gabby Turco is averaging 16.4 points for the Broncs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.