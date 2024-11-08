Rider Broncs to play the Coppin State Eagles on the road

Rider Broncs (1-1) at Coppin State Eagles (0-2) Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hosts Rider. Coppin…

Rider Broncs (1-1) at Coppin State Eagles (0-2)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hosts Rider.

Coppin State went 2-27 overall last season while going 2-8 at home. The Eagles averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second-chance points and 5.2 bench points last season.

Rider finished 15-17 overall with a 6-12 record on the road a season ago. The Broncs averaged 13.4 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

