Richmond Spiders and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs square off in Estero, Florida

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-0) vs. Richmond Spiders (3-3) Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-0) vs. Richmond Spiders (3-3)

Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech and Richmond square off in Estero, Florida.

The Spiders are 3-3 in non-conference play. Richmond ranks ninth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 in non-conference play. Louisiana Tech is second in the CUSA scoring 42.0 points per game in the paint led by Daniel Batcho averaging 14.0.

Richmond makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Louisiana Tech averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Richmond gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delonnie Hunt is shooting 47.9% and averaging 17.7 points for the Spiders.

Amaree Abram is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 16.6 points and 3.2 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.