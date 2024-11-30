Richmond plays Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-0) vs. Richmond Spiders (7-0) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State and…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-0) vs. Richmond Spiders (7-0)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State and Richmond square off in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Spiders are 7-0 in non-conference play. Richmond ranks second in the A-10 with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Maggie Doogan averaging 5.3.

The Cowgirls are 7-0 in non-conference play. Oklahoma State is third in the Big 12 with 27.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Stailee Heard averaging 6.7.

Richmond averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State has shot at a 52.0% rate from the field this season, 19.0 percentage points greater than the 33.0% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Ullstrom is shooting 56.6% and averaging 17.9 points for the Spiders.

Micah Gray averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.