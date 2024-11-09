Live Radio
Richmond hosts Marist following Pascarelli’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 9, 2024, 3:23 AM

Marist Red Foxes (0-1) at Richmond Spiders (1-0)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -9.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Marist plays Richmond after Josh Pascarelli scored 24 points in Marist’s 79-66 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

Richmond finished 23-10 overall last season while going 15-1 at home. The Spiders averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

Marist finished 18-13 overall a season ago while going 8-8 on the road. The Red Foxes averaged 64.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

