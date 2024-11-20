Richmond hosts Maine following Hunt’s 26-point game

Maine Black Bears (2-2) at Richmond Spiders (1-3) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -6.5; over/under…

Maine Black Bears (2-2) at Richmond Spiders (1-3)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -6.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces Maine after Delonnie Hunt scored 26 points in Richmond’s 80-76 overtime loss to the Bucknell Bison.

Richmond went 23-10 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Spiders averaged 6.7 steals, 2.9 blocks and 8.0 turnovers per game last season.

Maine went 15-17 overall with a 5-13 record on the road last season. The Black Bears averaged 12.4 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

