Richmond hosts Maine after Hunt’s 26-point game

Maine Black Bears (2-2) at Richmond Spiders (1-3) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts Maine after…

Maine Black Bears (2-2) at Richmond Spiders (1-3)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts Maine after Delonnie Hunt scored 26 points in Richmond’s 80-76 overtime loss to the Bucknell Bison.

Richmond finished 23-10 overall a season ago while going 15-1 at home. The Spiders allowed opponents to score 66.3 points per game and shoot 40.5% from the field last season.

Maine went 15-17 overall last season while going 5-13 on the road. The Black Bears gave up 67.5 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.