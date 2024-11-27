Richards’ 17 help Chattanooga beat Bryant 84-76

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Makai Richards had 17 points in Chattanooga’s 84-76 victory against Bryant on Wednesday. Richards added five…

Richards added five rebounds for the Mocs (5-3). Trey Bonham shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line to add 15 points. Sean Cusano went 5 of 7 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Earl Timberlake led the Bulldogs (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists. Bryant also got 16 points from Rafael Pinzon. Jakai Robinson finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

