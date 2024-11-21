Rice visits Houston Christian following Brooks’ 21-point performance

Rice Owls (4-1) at Houston Christian Huskies (2-2) Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian faces Rice after…

Rice Owls (4-1) at Houston Christian Huskies (2-2)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian faces Rice after Elijah Brooks scored 21 points in Houston Christian’s 84-64 win over the Rockford Regents.

Houston Christian finished 6-23 overall with a 5-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Huskies averaged 71.5 points per game last season, 39.2 in the paint, 10.4 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

The Owls are 1-0 on the road. Rice averages 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

