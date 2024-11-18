Rice takes on Louisiana after overtime win

Rice Owls (3-1) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-2) Lafayette, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits Louisiana after…

Rice Owls (3-1) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-2)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits Louisiana after the Owls took down the Northwestern State Demons 77-75 in overtime.

Louisiana went 19-14 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 8.6 steals, 3.8 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

Rice went 11-21 overall with a 5-7 record on the road a season ago. The Owls gave up 75.7 points per game while committing 14.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

