Rice takes on Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (4-2) vs. Rice Owls (5-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra and Rice square off in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Owls are 5-1 in non-conference play. Rice is fourth in the AAC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Powell averaging 3.2.

The Pride have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Hofstra has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rice’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Hofstra allows. Hofstra has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 37.8% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Broadnax is shooting 50.9% and averaging 13.8 points for the Owls.

Cruz Davis is averaging 15.2 points and four assists for the Pride.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

