Rice squares off against Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (4-2) vs. Rice Owls (5-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -2; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra and Rice square off in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Owls have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Rice ranks second in the AAC in rebounding with 37.7 rebounds. Caden Powell leads the Owls with 8.2 boards.

The Pride are 4-2 in non-conference play. Hofstra is sixth in the CAA giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Rice’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Hofstra allows. Hofstra has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Broadnax is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Owls.

Jaquan Sanders is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 13.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

