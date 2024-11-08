Rice Owls take on the Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles (1-0) vs. Rice Owls (1-0) Houston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice will play Florida State…

Florida State Seminoles (1-0) vs. Rice Owls (1-0)

Houston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice will play Florida State at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Rice went 11-21 overall with a 6-8 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Owls averaged 5.6 steals, 3.7 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

Florida State finished 17-16 overall with a 6-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Seminoles averaged 76.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

