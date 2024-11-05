Rice Owls start season at home against the Florida International Panthers

Florida International Panthers at Rice Owls Houston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts Florida International for the season…

Florida International Panthers at Rice Owls

Houston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts Florida International for the season opener.

Rice went 6-10 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Owls averaged 11.2 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second-chance points and 17.2 bench points last season.

Florida International finished 11-22 overall last season while going 1-12 on the road. The Panthers averaged 73.6 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 33.8% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.