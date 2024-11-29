Rice Owls square off against the Vermont Catamounts

Vermont Catamounts (4-4) vs. Rice Owls (4-3) Cancun, Mexico; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice squares off against Vermont…

Vermont Catamounts (4-4) vs. Rice Owls (4-3)

Cancun, Mexico; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice squares off against Vermont at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Owls have a 4-3 record in non-conference games. Rice ranks third in the AAC with 15.0 assists per game led by Emily Klaczek averaging 2.7.

The Catamounts are 4-4 in non-conference play. Vermont ranks third in the America East with 13.4 assists per game led by Catherine Gilwee averaging 3.8.

Rice’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Vermont allows. Vermont averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Rice allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc.

Anna Olson is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Catamounts.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

