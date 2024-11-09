Live Radio
Rice Owls play the Florida State Seminoles

The Associated Press

November 9, 2024, 3:22 AM

Florida State Seminoles (1-0) vs. Rice Owls (1-0)

Houston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -10; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice will play Florida State at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Rice finished 11-21 overall with a 6-8 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Owls averaged 11.2 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second-chance points and 17.2 bench points last season.

Florida State finished 17-16 overall with a 6-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Seminoles allowed opponents to score 76.3 points per game and shot 45.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

