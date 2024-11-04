Rice Owls open season at home against the Florida International Panthers

Florida International Panthers at Rice Owls Houston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice starts the season at home against…

Florida International Panthers at Rice Owls

Houston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice starts the season at home against Florida International.

Rice went 11-21 overall last season while going 6-10 at home. The Owls averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 12.1 on free throws and 23.4 from deep.

Florida International went 1-12 on the road and 11-22 overall last season. The Panthers averaged 10.2 steals, 4.1 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

