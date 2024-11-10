Rice leads Maryland against Florida A&M after 28-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at Maryland Terrapins (2-0) College Park, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maryland hosts Florida…

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at Maryland Terrapins (2-0)

College Park, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland hosts Florida A&M after Rodney Rice scored 28 points in Maryland’s 86-52 victory against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

Maryland finished 16-17 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Terrapins averaged 6.6 steals, 4.5 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

Florida A&M finished 2-14 on the road and 6-23 overall last season. The Rattlers gave up 77.2 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

