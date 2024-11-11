Rice leads Maryland against Florida A&M after 28-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at Maryland Terrapins (2-0) College Park, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -33.5;…

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at Maryland Terrapins (2-0)

College Park, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -33.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland takes on Florida A&M after Rodney Rice scored 28 points in Maryland’s 86-52 win over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

Maryland went 11-6 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Terrapins gave up 65.9 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

Florida A&M finished 2-14 on the road and 6-23 overall a season ago. The Rattlers shot 43.3% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.