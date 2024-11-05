Rice knocks off Florida International 77-70

HOUSTON (AP) — Caden Powell had 17 points in Rice’s 77-70 season-opening victory against Florida International on Tuesday night. Powell…

HOUSTON (AP) — Caden Powell had 17 points in Rice’s 77-70 season-opening victory against Florida International on Tuesday night.

Powell added 11 rebounds for the Owls. Trae Broadnax added 15 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor while he also had seven rebounds and six assists.

Jayden Brewer and Dashon Gittens each scored 18 points for FIU. Travis Gray also had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Rice took the lead with 5:56 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 38-27 at halftime, with Powell racking up nine points. Broadnax scored a team-high 11 points after the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

