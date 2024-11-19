Rice faces Louisiana after overtime win

Rice Owls (3-1) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-2) Lafayette, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -4.5;…

Rice Owls (3-1) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-2)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits Louisiana followingRice’s 77-75 overtime victory against the Northwestern State Demons.

Louisiana went 11-3 at home a season ago while going 19-14 overall. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 75.9 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 33.8% from behind the arc last season.

Rice went 11-21 overall a season ago while going 5-7 on the road. The Owls averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 11.2 off of turnovers and 5.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

