Rice faces BYU

BYU Cougars (5-1) vs. Rice Owls (4-2)

Cancun, Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU and Rice square off in Cancun, Mexico.

The Owls are 4-2 in non-conference play. Rice scores 65.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Cougars have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. BYU averages 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Rice averages 65.7 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 63.2 BYU gives up. BYU averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Rice gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Owls.

Delaney Gibb is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 17.3 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

