Rhode Island tips off season at home against Fairfield

Fairfield Stags at Rhode Island Rams

Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -9.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island opens the season at home against Fairfield.

Rhode Island finished 12-20 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Rams shot 45.9% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

Fairfield went 10-6 on the road and 24-13 overall a season ago. The Stags averaged 75.5 points per game last season, 12.7 from the free-throw line and 27.6 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.