Rhode Island takes on Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (2-5) vs. Rhode Island Rams (4-4)

Cancun, Mexico; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island squares off against Idaho State at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Rams have a 4-4 record in non-conference games. Rhode Island ranks seventh in the A-10 with 13.8 assists per game led by Ines Debroise averaging 4.0.

The Bengals are 2-5 in non-conference play. Idaho State is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 26.9 points per game in the paint led by Halle Wright averaging 12.0.

Rhode Island’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State’s 36.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Rhode Island has given up to its opponents (39.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Phillips averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 25.5% from beyond the arc.

Wright is averaging 10.9 points for the Bengals.

